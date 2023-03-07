UMD Men’s Hoops Eyes 1st Ever NCAA Tournament Win Against Central Oklahoma

UMD will look for their first ever win in NCAA tournament play.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s basketball team is set to meet with a team they have yet to play this season.

That being the Central Oklahoma Bronchos.

The Bulldogs have been playing well as of late. They would close out the regular season on a four-game winning streak before making a run in the NSIC tournament, including a key upset win against Northern State.

Head Coach Justin Wieck says he’s hoping his team’s recent play continues when they tip things off against Central Oklahoma.

“We’re playing some of our best basketball down the stretch here. We really have for the last eight or ten games. Our game against Bemidji, which was kind of our last regular season game. Mankato, here in the opening round and Upper Iowa then Northern. Those were really big wins for us against really good teams. We are starting to find our identity on the defensive end. I think that’s really helped propel us to more success down the stretch,” said Wieck.

“Last year we kind of had that taste in our mouth of what it’s like to play and see the intensity wrap up another level even from the NSIC tournament. So I think that will help us. We returned our starting five, we have a lot of good guys coming off the bench. We’re deep. So I definitely think talent and depth is not the problem as long as we can be playing our best basketball. I like our chances against pretty much anyone,” added Blair.

Tip off is scheduled for noon on Saturday in Maryville, Missouri.