UMD Women’s Hockey Sticking to Routine & Staying in the Moment Before NCAA Tournament

Clarkson and UMD will drop the puck at 6 PM on Thursday at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

DULUTH, Minn.- Not much will change for the UMD women’s hockey team this week.

They’ll be taking the same bus route, playing in the same arena, and even staying in the same hotel as they did last week in Minneapolis.

But the opponent and the stakes are definitely different.

UMD will clash with Clarkson for the first time this season in the 1st round of the NCAA tournament. All-time they have faced four times though with the Golden Knights holding a three games to one lead.

Head Coach Maura Crowell says her teams focus is staying in the moment.

“It is the NCAA tournament but our message is still the same. Day to day we’re talking about practice. We’re talking on an off-day what these guys can do for themselves with their bodies and minds to be ready for tomorrow and just keep getting better. Staying in the moment, in the present I think is really important at this time of year,” said Crowell.

One of Crowell’s 5th year forwards Kylie Hanley added that similar routines have helped them on the ice.

“I think definitely going to the arena, we know this arena really well. We’ve been there multiple times. We know the hotel, we know everything about the area. Our warmup spot will be the same as well. Going into it, everything will be the same and having that routine will really help us prepare,” added Hanley.

