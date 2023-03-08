6th Annual Rosie Awards

DULUTH, Minn. – A celebration of extraordinary women in the Northland was held at the DECC Wednesday for the 6th annual Rosie Awards.

Put on by ‘The Women Today’ magazine, over 200 hundred people attended to see who would be recognized for six awards. The mentor award, trail blazer, silent advocate, most engaged volunteer, leadership, and the Rosie award.

Those who were nominated are looked at as those who make a difference in what they are doing, and what sets them apart from everybody else.

“Most of the women that are nominated and recipients of the rewards, they’re very humble. They’re not stepping out and saying, “I am doing this”. They are just doing it because they care and they have passion, and they want to make a difference,” The Women Today Advertising Director, Megan Keller says.

There will be in-depth stories of all the winners in the next issue of ‘The Women Today’ that comes out in May.