Boys Basketball: Duluth East Advances to Section 7AAAA Semifinals with Win Over Centennial

Duluth East will next play Cambridge-Isanti on Saturday at Princeton High School. Tip-off is at 5 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- In their final home game of the year, the Duluth East boys basketball team took down Centennial 78 to 61 in the Section 7AAAA quarterfinals.

The Greyhounds were led by Patrick Smith, who had 21 points in the win. Just behind him was teammate Michael Kastelic with 20.

