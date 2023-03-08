Boys Hockey: Hermantown Shuts Out Luverne in Class A Quarterfinals

Neil Vierzba,

ST. PAUL, Minn.- The Hermantown boys hockey team inched closer to repeating as Class A state champions on Wednesday, shutting out Luverne 6-0 in the Class A quarterfinals.

Aaron Evjen, River Freeman, Evan Gunderson, Wyatt Carlson, Dallas Vieau, and George Peterson would all score in the contest.

The Hawks will next play Mahtomedi in the semifinals on Friday. Puck drop is at 11 AM.

