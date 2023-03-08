Boys Hockey: Hermantown Shuts Out Luverne in Class A Quarterfinals

The Hawks will next play Mahtomedi in the semifinals on Friday. Puck drop is at 11 AM.

ST. PAUL, Minn.- The Hermantown boys hockey team inched closer to repeating as Class A state champions on Wednesday, shutting out Luverne 6-0 in the Class A quarterfinals.

Aaron Evjen, River Freeman, Evan Gunderson, Wyatt Carlson, Dallas Vieau, and George Peterson would all score in the contest.

