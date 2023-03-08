DECC In Need Of Concessions Workers For Women’s Frozen Four, Offering Incentive

DULUTH, Minn. — The DECC is hosting the NCAA Division I Women’s Frozen Four next weekend and they badly need help keeping concession stands open.

To get people to sign up to work Friday games, the DECC is offering the first 25 people tickets to The Guess Who concert at the end of June.

DECC representatives say with the increased wages and their fundraising program allowing volunteers to earn money, it has been a struggle to get employees.

The Frozen Four hockey event is going on March 17-19 at the Amsoil Arena.

To sign up to volunteer or apply for a job, click the links below.

For employment: https://decc.org/employment/

Fundraising volunteer: https://decc.org/about-the-decc/fundraising-at-the-decc/