Girls Basketball: Duluth Marshall & Proctor Eliminated in Section 7AA Semifinals

Pequot Lakes and Crosby-Ironton will meet in the title game on Friday in Cloquet.

DULUTH, Minn.- Both the Duluth Marshall and Proctor girls basketball teams would see their seasons come to a close on Wednesday.

The Hilltoppers would fall to top seeded Pequot Lakes 64 to 49 in the first semifinal game of the night.

Regan Juenemann had 20 points in the contest for Duluth Marshall.

Following that game, Crosby-Ironton would sneak by Proctor 53 to 51 in the other semifinal.

