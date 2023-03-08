Homicide Investigation In Grand Marais Involving Elderly Man

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. — A homicide investigation is underway in Grand Marais involving a 78-year-old man who police say died after an altercation with another man.

The call for help came in around 4:48 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 1100 block of East 5th Street, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found the victim suffering from “multiple areas of trauma to the head,” according to Sheriff Pat Eliasen.

The suspect is a 28-year-old man who authorities say reported the altercation to the sheriff’s office. He was lodged at the Cook County Jail Monday night.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation,” Eliasen said.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to investigate.

The victim and the suspect were known to each other, according to Eliasen.

“The identity of the victim will be released by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office after confirming the victim’s identity and notifying the next of kin.” Eliasen said.