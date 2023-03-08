New UTV For Superior Fire Department

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior Fire Department took time Friday morning to show off a new piece of equipment, a UTV that’s better known as the Polaris Ranger.

Thanks to a $30,000 grant from Cenovus Superior Refinery and another $20,000 from the city. This new vehicle actually replaces 2 vehicles the department uses now, a snowmobile and a smaller UTV. The new unit has a number of advantages.

“The ranger behind me is equipped with tracks, a track system which allows us to use it year-round. So, it’ll work over the snow, over ice. The tracks will also produce a lighter footprint,” said Chief Camron Volbrecht, Superior Fire Department.

The lighter footprint is important for any rescue type operation on trails in the area. The unit will not damage them like a unit with wheels does. A representative from Cenovus Superior Refinery was also on hand and explained why the company made the grant to the fire department.

“This is not something that is only good for, you know we live in this community, we don’t only work here, so it’s really good for our employers, our contractors, but certainly at the end of the day it’s really great for the community of Superior. So, we’re super excited to be involved this process,” Jeff Savage, Cenovus Senior Management of Safety.

Well, the ranger has already been put to good use, helping a skier on a cross-country trail who had hurt his foot. The Chief believes the unit will be helpful with search and rescue efforts, as well as for fire fighting in hard-to-reach areas of the city.