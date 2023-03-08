Women in Construction Event

DULUTH, Minn. – In accordance with National Women’s Day, an event was held through Building Strong Communities, for women interested in the construction industry.

Building Strong Communities is an organization that creates pathways for women to enter into the construction industry.

Wednesday’s event was put on to show interested occupants what construction jobs are available and what goes into each trade. A tour of the Kraemer construction site was given to those in attendance highlighting the work that is being done specifically on roads and bridges.

“Women are important in the construction industry is because number one, they bring a new perspective in on the way they think, the way they’re going to react to situations. Things like that on how to get the job done,” Ames Construction Regional EEO Officer, Megan Holland says.

Amanda Olsen was one of the people in attendance at the construction event. She is working toward becoming a Heavy Equipment Operator and says her drive is to build a better future for her kids.

“Just don’t be intimidated. Women can do exactly what men can do and just got to work hard for it,” Amanda Olsen says.

“The more women you have, the more comfortable women will feel to come into the industry because they’ll see people like them doing the jobs that they’re doing,” Holland says.

The construction apprenticeship program Olsen is applying for starts on April 17th and will go for four weeks.