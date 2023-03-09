Boys Basketball: Superior Holds Off Appleton North in OT to Advance to D1 Sectional Final

Superior will next play Neenah on Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln.

SCHOFIELD, Wis.- The Superior boys basketball team is onto the D1 Sectional Final after defeating Appleton North 45-42 in overtime in the sectional semifinals on Thursday.

If the Spartans were to win, they would advance to their first state tournament since 1974.

Gametime is to be determined.