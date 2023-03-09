Coffee Conversation: Local Author Presents Transformational Memoir

Maria Vollom,

DULUTH, Minn. — Local Author Heather Wilde shared her personal story, “Tumbled: A Memoir of Perseverance, Personal Growth, and Magical Transformation,” on the morning newscast.

The book features a collection of memories about codependency, budding sexuality, abuse, abandonment, introspection and the need for a new identity, according to Wilde.

“I’ve learned that vulnerability is a superpower,” a quote from Wilde regarding the emotion poured into each page.

Tumbled is now available on Amazon and other online retailers.

