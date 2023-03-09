Duluth I-35 Southbound Changes Happening Monday

DULUTH, Minn. — A heads up for drivers, if you use I-35 through the Twin Ports Interchange or “can of worms” as it’s commonly known.

Starting Monday southbound lanes between Garfield Avenue and 27th Avenue West will be closed. Traffic will move to one northbound lane.

The change will last for 2 weeks until March 24, and the 27th Avenue West exit will be closed. Traffic will be rerouted to the 40th Avenue West exit which will then take drivers back to I-35 northbound for the 27th Avenue exit there.

