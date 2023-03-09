Grand Rapids Girls Basketball goes Back to Back to Back in Section 7AAA Championship

The Thunderhawks were led by junior forward Jessika Lofstrom with 27 points in the victory.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the third straight season, the Grand Rapids girls basketball team is crowned Section 7AAA champions, after defeating Cloquet 59-43, Thursday night.

“Everything. How we have six seniors, we’ve worked our whole season and our whole lives for this and to go back to back to back is amazing and I’m so proud of our team. We’re just hoping to do what we haven’t done before yet with our team and I’m confident in us and as long as we stay head strong and play with our hearts like we did tonight, we’ll do just fine,” says senior guard Kyra Giffen.

“I know they just fought so hard, they’ve known that they wanted to do this since they were little, so to get here tonight with them what a great gift to give those seniors going out,” says head coach Kris Hamling.

Grand Rapids will await their opponent for the Class AAA State Tournament, set to tip off March 15.