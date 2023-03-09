Greyhounds’ Center Rocco Paulson Commits to UW-Superior

The 6 foot 8 center is averaging nearly ten points a game, seven rebounds a game, and is almost 60 percent from the field.

DULUTH, Minn.- Just a day after Duluth East took down Centennial in the Section 7AAAA quarterfinals, their big man has found his next home and he won’t have to travel far.

Greyhounds’ senior Rocco Paulson announced his commitment to the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

The 6 foot 8 center is averaging nearly ten points a game, seven rebounds a game, and is almost 60 percent from the field.

Paulson and the Greyhounds will next be in action on Saturday when they take on Cambridge-Isanti in the semifinals.