International Women’s Day Rally On Nuclear Weapons

DULUTH, Minn. — Wednesday was International Womens’ Day and in Duluth Grandmothers for Peace and other local groups held an event on the steps of city hall. The purpose was, in part, to draw attention to an item on the Duluth City Council’s agenda for its Monday Meeting.

Next week the council will consider a resolution calling for the president to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. The United States and the eight other countries that have nuclear capabilities have not signed the treaty.

Grandmothers for Peace was one the sponsors of Wednesday’s event. That organization has been around for 40 years. Local president, Dorothy Wolden, explained why holding this event on International Women’s Day is important.

“Today, really we are sharing the message about the importance of women being involved in the peace movement. We need it now more than ever perhaps now than in the history of the world ever. And it’s a big part of women’s responsibilities, specifically grandmothers, we nurture the future, we care for future generations and that’s why we’re here today,” said Wolden.

Other groups helping sponsor the event included Veterans for Peace, the Duluth League of Women Voters and the Twin Ports Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. Former Duluth City Council Member Sharla Gardner is also a member of the Northland Grandmothers for Peace group. She wants people to understand and be aware of the dangers of nuclear weapons.

“We have to put forward the facts that have always been there. I was born a long time ago and when I was growing up, we understood, we did, he danger of nuclear war,” said Gardner. “We were very aware of Nagasaki and Hiroshima and radiation. And the weapons we have now are 100 times worse.”

Monday’s Duluth City Council meeting will take place at 7:30 in the council chambers. These groups are encouraging people to talk to or write their council member to let them know your position on the Prohibition Nuclear Arms resolution.