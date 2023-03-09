Maple School Board Reverses Decision To Consolidate 2nd Grade Classes

There’s some good news for parents within the Maple School District as that district faces a nearly $600,000 deficit next school year.

Supt. Sara Cronley said Thursday the school board has decided to not relocate Iron River Elementary School’s second-grade class to Northwestern Elementary School’s second-grade class.

This comes after parents expressed serious concerns to the board — from students being separated from friends, to excessively long bus rides and complications getting to after-school activities.

There will still be changes where teachers end up teaching within the district, but students will stay at Iron River Elementary when it comes to the nine second graders in that school.

Meanwhile, more than a half-dozen teacher positions will still be eliminated next school year, along with other administrative cutbacks, to avoid a referendum, according to Cronley.