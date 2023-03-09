Police: ‘Partial Jaw Bone’ Discovered During Interchange Construction

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police confirmed Thursday that a human bone was found Feb. 14 during construction of the Twin Ports Interchange project.

The “partial jaw bone” was located in the area of North 22nd Avenue W and West 1st Street, which is in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

And archaeologist was called to the scene to confirm the bone was from a human.

The Medical Examiner’s Office was also consulted.

The Fond du Lac Band was then advised and collected the bone, according to a department spokesperson.

