Pro Boxers Weigh In Before Friday Night Event In Duluth

FOX 21's Dan Hanger will be your ring announcer

DULUTH, Minn. – Excitement is building for Friday’s big pro boxing event at The Garden in Duluth’s Canal Park.

Headliner Danny “Lionheart” Huffman was one of the fighters getting weighed in Thursday.

“I feel great, weighed in, weights on point. Came in right at the 154-weight limit. Opponent came a little heavy, that was expected. So, I’m not worried about that, I’m just going to stick to the game plan, get in the ring, and accomplish what we came here to do,” Huffman said.

Zach Walters, head coach of Jungle Gym, which is putting on the fight, has been coaching Danny his entire career. Here’s what he had to say ahead of Friday’s bout.

“He’s got a lion heart and the thing that’s cool about Danny is when the stakes are the highest, he fights at his best. So, fighting at home here, you know having high stakes and high expectations, main event in your hometown, awesome venue, great crowd. We’re going to see the best of Danny tomorrow,” Jungle Gym Boxing Academy Head Coach, Zach Walters says.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Friday for the 9th annual Jack O’Brien Boxing Invitational at The Garden. Tickets are $40. You can get them at Benna Ford in Superior, Jungle Gym in Duluth, or at the door.

