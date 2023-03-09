Stewart’s Two Goals Lifts UMD Past Clarkson 2-0 for Spot in NCAA Quarterfinals

UMD will next play Minnesota in the quarterfinal round. Puck drop is at 2 PM.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.- The UMD women’s hockey team opened NCAA tournament play with a win as they defeated Clarkson 2-0 in the 1st round on Thursday.

The Bulldogs were powered by Taylor Stewart, who would score one goal in the first period and another in the 3rd period.

UMD will next play Minnesota in the quarterfinal round. The game will take place at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis on Saturday. Puck drop is at 2 PM.