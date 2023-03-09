Student Art Exhibition At Miller Hill Mall In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Art students from Duluth Public Schools have their artwork on display at the Miller Hill Mall this week.

The artwork represents examples of work from school art programs across Duluth. Student’s works were chosen by art teachers to show a cross section of student learning at various levels.

There are literally dozens of works on display, including drawings, paintings and even sculptures in the Center Court at the Mall. This Sunday at 3:30 there will be a Closing Reception for the exhibition.

Teachers, students, parents and grandparents will be on hand to celebrate the work that’s on display.