Superior City FC Names Sharon Lahti as New Women’s Head Coach

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Superior City FC women’s team has found their first head coach.

Sharon Lahti will lead the team for the 2023 season.

Lahti is currently the varsity girls soccer coach at Esko High School. She also had a coaching stint with the College of Saint Scholastica and played a key part in establishing the Duluth Women’s Soccer League.

Superior City FC will play in the UPSL Premier Midwest-West Division for their first season.