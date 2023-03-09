Two Lumber Yards In Grand Marais Merge Into One

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. — Two lumber yards in Grand Marais are now merging into one.

According to a press release from a Cook County Home Center representative, Sawtooth Lumber Inc will move to the Westside branch of the Home Center located just east of Grand Marais.

The representative says this will provide customers who go to both businesses with more inventory and improved service.

The Eastside location of the Home Center will still have the Ace Hardware Store and self-service lumber yard, as well as building supply inventory.

And for the former owner of Sawtooth’s, they will still be operating family lumber yards.

“There is a trend in our industry of large investment groups buying small independent lumber yards,” Dan Fernlund, Cook County Home Center’s director of operations said in a press release. “We are happy to have the opportunity to add the Sawtooth facility to our locally owned company.”