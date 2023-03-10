8th Cabin Fever Reliever Will Celebrate Local Music and Radio This Sunday

TWO HARBORS, Minn — Two Harbors Community Radio will be hosting their 8th Cabin Fever Reliever this Sunday at Two Harbors High School. A wide array of local musical talent will be showcased ranging from folk music to classical. Solo artists as well as full on band ensembles will be performing in this celebration of local artists and community radio. Some of the performers include talented young pianist Eddie Ojard and the Two Harbors Ukulele Group.

Doors open at 3 for the event which will be emceed by the talented Steve Solkela. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $12 for adults, and $8 for seniors and students. Children 5 and under get in for free.

