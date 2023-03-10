All The Buzz In The Northland, Weekend of March 10, 2023

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend in the Northland, FOX 21’s Maria Vollom has the rundown for you.

March 10, 5-11pm: Bock Fest at Earth Rider Brewery’s Cedar Lounge in Superior. Bock beer, goats, live music, and more.

March 11, 8pm: “Tell Me on a Sunday” presented by the Boat Club. A one-act musical at Spirit of the North Theater.

March 11, 10am-6pm: Glitterati’s Spring Craft and Vendor Show at Clyde Iron’s Malting Building.

March 11, 12-3pm: The Hunger Bowl at Superior Lanes. All proceeds benefit the Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

March 11, 12-4pm: Itasca STEM Festival at the Cohasset Community Center. Explore the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math.