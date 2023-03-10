Boys Basketball: Hermantown to Meet Duluth Denfeld in Section 7AAA Title Game

On Friday, Hermantown defeated Cloquet 80 to 58 in the Section 7AAA semifinals on their home floor.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- The Hermantown boys basketball team is one step closer to advancing to the state tournament for the 2nd straight year.

The Hawks will next play Duluth Denfeld in the title game.

The Hunters took down North Branch 63 to 59 in the other semifinal game on Friday.

The date and gametime is still to be determined.