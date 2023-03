Duluth Figure Skating Club Holds ‘Learn to Skate’ Classes for Adults

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Figure Skating Club holds ice skating classes for adults twice a week through their ‘Learn to Skate’ program. Fox 21’s Cam Derr laces up the skates and gives the class a try.

For more information, or to sign up click here.