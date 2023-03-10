Ida Rukavina, Commissioner Of IRRRB Confirmed

EVELETH, Minn. — Ida Rukavina was appointed as commissioner of the IRRRB by Governor Walz last December and she assumed the role on January 2.

Thursday, the Minnesota Senate officially voted to confirm Rukavina as the commissioner of the IRRRB.

FOX21 talked with her last month, and she told us she is confident her past experience working with schools, businesses, and government agencies will help her in the new role.

As commissioner of the IRRRB, she oversees the state’s economic development efforts on the range. These include investing resources to foster growth and economic prosperity throughout Northeastern Minnesota.