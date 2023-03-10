Late Goal By Mahtomedi’s Drage Ends Hermantown’s Hopes at Repeating in Class A

The Hawks will play Orono on Saturday in the 3rd place game.

ST. PAUL, Minn.- The Hermantown boys hockey team’s game with Mahtomedi in the Class A semifinals would go down to the wire on Friday.

In the end though, the Zephyr’s are heading to the Class A state title game.

Charlie Drage would score with under 50 seconds to go to give Mahtomedi the 2 to 1 victory.

Dallas Vieau had the lone goal for Hermantown.

