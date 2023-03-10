Redhead Trail Winter Experience and Expansion Efforts

CHISOLM, Minn. – We stopped at the Redhead trailhead in Chisolm Friday to see how the winter season has been so far and gathered insight into its expansion plan.

Placed in the Iron Range adjacent to the Minnesota Discovery Center, this is the first winter season for the trail that currently runs for about 10 miles. An expansion plan is in place to grow the trail an additional 12 miles as well as add off trail experiences and a skills course.

The Phase 2 expansion is set to be done through campaign efforts of both crowd funding and capital grants.

Staff say it’s been a successful first winter season so far for fat bikers and snow shoers’, as the weather has remained mostly mild.

“Redhead’s a little bit different than other parks in that it is in a descending down into a mining pit and that descend can create some sharp turns which you know, can be difficult on a fat bike. But overall, very excited to be offering a year-round experience,” Minnesota Discovery Center and Redhead Mountain Bike Park Development and Marketing Director, Jordan Metsa says.

To find out more about Redhead’s phase 2 expansion plan, you can check it out at goredhead.com.

We’ll have an extended piece on their efforts in Chisolm in the coming days.