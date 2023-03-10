Safe Kids Northeast Minnesota Partners With Local Fire Departments

DULUTH, Minn. — 73% of car seats are not installed or adjusted correctly according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Safe Kids Northeast Minnesota is partnering with local fire departments to provide car seat clinics to help keep kids safe.

Thursday the car seat clinic was held at a Duluth Fire Station. A local technician was there helping teach parents how to install their child’s car seat correctly. This is a free event and takes about 30 minutes to do.

Not only does the clinic educate people on car seats, there are other factors involved.

“Is your baby being at the correct angle for safe sleep? Are they wearing the appropriate clothing for winter? Since its cold here a lot of the times we don’t like to see too much clothing between the harness and the child. We also like to educate on different items in the vehicle that could become projectile,” said Amanda Schaster, Education Instructor at St. Luke’s.

Safe Kids Northeast Minnesota is putting on more events this year to make sure anyone who wants to is able to attend.

If you’d like to go to a car seat clinic, they are listed on their Facebook page.