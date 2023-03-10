Sale Of Duluth Central High School Property Closes For $8 Million

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Public Schools closed on the sale of the Central High School property Friday.

The price was $8 million, and the developer is STC Building, LLC, which used to be Chester Creek View LLC.

The developer began demolition of the Central High School building last November and recently completed that work. Duluth Superintendent, John Magas said in a press release he’s pleased that the sale has been finalized.

He says the $8 million from the sale will be set aside for future capital and technology purchases.

The school district retained about quarter of the property and that will be used for the district’s transportation and district services center.