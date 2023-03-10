UMD Women’s Basketball Defends Home Court in NCAA DII Regional Quarterfinals

Super-senior Brooke Olson led the way with 32 points in the victory.

DULUTH, Minn.- For the first time in UMD program history, the Bulldogs women’s basketball team plays host in the NCAA DII Regional Tournament, tipping off with a 66-50 win over Southern Nazarene, Friday evening.

The Bulldogs started to heat up at the end of the first half, but would pull away with a big third quarter, outscoring the Crimson Storm 24-12. Super-senior Brooke Olson led the way with 32 points in the victory.

Next up, UMD will take on NSIC opponent Minnesota State Mankato in the semifinal round, Saturday for a 7:30 PM tip-off.