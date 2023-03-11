Cherry Boy’s Basketball Blows by North Woods in Section 7A Quarterfinal

The Tigers were led by future Minnesota Golden Gopher Isaac Asuma, who posted a triple-double with 31 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Cherry boys basketball team dominated Northwoods, 105-76 Saturday afternoon in the opening round of the Section 7A tournament.

The Tigers were led by future Minnesota Golden Gopher Isaac Asuma, who posted a triple-double with 31 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Cherry will next take on Northland in the Section Semifinals, Wednesday at 7 PM from UMD.