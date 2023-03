Esko Boy’s Basketball Advances to Section 7AA Semifinals

The two seeded Eskomos will take on No. 3 Rock Ridge, Wednesday at 7 PM from Hermantown High School.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Esko cruises by Aitkin 78-33, Saturday afternoon, advancing to the Section 7AA semifinals.

