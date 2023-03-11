Glitterati Helps Raise Money for Ronald McDonald House

Duluth, Minn. — The Ronald McDonald house has been keeping families together in the twin ports since 2021.

This weekend they are the charity of choice for Glitterati’s spring craft and vendor event at Clyde Iron’s Malting Building.

Glitterati brought together 25 local vendors which sold a variety of goods like candles, paintings, and even Guatemalan jewelry.

Amber Brostrom the owner and organizer of Glitterati says she, “likes to include a charity and then i also like to include as many small businesses that are local as possible to bring the community together. The events usually have a purpose, so today we’re supporting families.>

upon arrival, attendees are suggested to put forward a $5 donation to the Ronald McDonald house. Organizers say that this charity is a good fit for this event, as most vendors were family oriented.

Most of our vendors here are families, and most of them are mothers,” said Brostrom. “So everyone here has a family and also would like to support something that will support their own family.”

Glitterati continues Sunday from 9-3 pm. Their next event is a couple’s gala on April 1 which will be supporting Animal Allies