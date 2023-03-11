It’s Snowing Again!

Duluth, Minn. –The official start of spring is just ten days off….right?

Well, apparently that’s true only in other parts of the country but not here in the Northland.

Old Man Winter is telling Mother Nature he wants more time and to prove it we’re receiving more snow.

The snow in Duluth started lightly enough just after the lunch hour but it fell on melted snow which turned into slush which is now ice underneath the new snow.

It’s making driving more difficult and will likely be the cause of some very sore backs tomorrow.