Remembering Bud Grant: Legendary Vikings Coach Passes at 95

Bud Grant led the Vikings to 11 Division Championships in 18 seasons, with a 152-96-5 record during his coaching career.

On Saturday, not just Minnesota, not just Midwestern sports fans but the sports world was shattered by the loss of Superior, Wis. native, Harry Peter Grant Jr., better known as Bud Grant.

Grant who grew up in Superior, excelled from a young age as a three-sport athlete. Leading him to the University of Minnesota where he lettered in football, basketball and baseball for the Gophers, before being drafted by both the NFL and NBA.

Bud would later pursue his bsaketball career first, playing two seasons with the Minneapolis Lakes, winning a championship as a part of that team in 1950, but football was where his heart was. Playing one season in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles, then later for the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, where he’d get his first coaching opportunity.

Grant led the Bombers to six Grey Cup Games, winning four. Then he brought his coaching talents, a little closer to home, heading the Minnesota Vikings from 1967-1985, with 11 Division Championships in 18 season, with a 152-96-5 record. Bud would later be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1994 for his accomplishments.

Bud passed away in his home, Saturday morning at the age of 95.