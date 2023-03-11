UMD Women’s Basketball Punches Ticket to NCAA Regional Championship

Breaking her own single game scoring record, Brooke Olson tallied 41 points and was 16-20 from the field.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team clashed with Minnesota State Mankato, Saturday night in the NCAA Regional Semifinal from Romano Gym.

On February 28, the Bulldogs knocked off the Mavericks in the NSIC Championship game, and a rematch took place Saturday in the NCAA Central Regional, and just like the NSIC Championship, UMD picks up the 86-70 victory.

The Bulldogs saw four different players post a double figure night, Maesyn Thiesen and Taytum Rhoades each with 12 points, Taya Hakamaki with 13 points and breaking her own single game scoring record, Brooke Olson tallied 41 points and was 16-20 from the field.

Next up, UMD will face No.3 Missouri Southern State in the Central Regional Championship. That game is set for 7 PM on Monday from Romano Gym.