Chester Bowl Celebrates Last Day Of Skiing And Fundraiser Kickoff

DULUTH, Minn. — Chester Bowl had a eventful day as they end their season out with an announcement of their plans to upgrade their chalet.

This weekend was closing time for the season for the park as today was their final day for the ski hill.

Skiers and snowboarders got to close out the season with a good “powder day” as the Northland was hit with some fresh snow.

The last day also came with the kickoff of “Growing Up Chester” ,the fundraiser to help expand the Chester Bowl Chalet.

“The last day is always a little bittersweet, because we love having everyone out and to know that we’re transitioning to spring despite it not looking like spring is always a little challenging,” said Dave Schaeffer, Chester Bowl Executive Director.

The plan is to renovate and expand the historic building at the bottom of the ski hill.

Which includes a building a third floor and making it handicap accessible by putting in a elevator.

The total cost of the multi-year project is 2.7 million dollars. Chester Bowl and the city will be applying for a grant that could cover up to half of the costs.

Chester is entering their public faze of the project and look to raise more than 800-thousand dollars to pair with the funds already raised.

“The building was built in 1972, so a little over 50 years old, but it is definitely wearing faster than it’s condition, it’s to the point where the building may not be usable in a few years, which is a big part of why we need to renovate this building as soon as possible,” said Schaffer.

Even though winter at Chester came to a close, there is a summer and fall camp all about nature, play and meeting new people.