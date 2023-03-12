Duluth Residents Dig Out After Snowstorm

DULUTH, Minn. — Even though Spring is officially in 8 days, the Northland got hit with yet another snow storm. As Duluthians break out the shovels once again.

The many inches of snow didn’t stop people from getting outside to clear off some fresh powder.

While city plows hit the road, residents can do their part by clearing of their sidewalk.

UMD students came back from their spring break to a snow-covered streets.

Fox 21 spoke to one student about her snowy Sunday.

“It’s definitely hard, especially by yourself, I just got home from spring break about 2 minutes ago and I got here and shoveled right away. I have done shoveling probably every week and I am ready to hang up the shovel,” said Jillian Macdonald, UMD Student.

People out shoveling or plowing can look forward to a break as the storm has tapered off. But, we could see more snow later this week.