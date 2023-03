Boxing fans packed The Garden in Canal Park Friday night for a big pro boxing event.

Hundreds of people showed up to cheer on their family member or friend in the ring.

Duluth’s own Danny “Lionheart” Huffman took the big win with a TKO victory, which improved his professional boxing record to 8-2-1.

His young son was there, too.

Zach Walters with Jungle Boy Boxing put on the event.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger was the ring announcer.