Flo Rida Performing In Duluth This Summer With Special Guest Twista

DULUTH, Minn. — Flo Rida is coming to Bayfront Festival Park on June 30th.

He’s known for his upbeat songs since his debut in 2007, such as “Low,” “Whistle,” “My House,” and more.

It might be too warm to wear your apple bottom jeans and boots with the fur, but this concert will go on rain or shine.

General admission ticket sales open on Thursday starting at $37.50.

You can find presale and general ticket information here.