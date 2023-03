FOX 21 Participates In ‘Hunger Bowl Twin Ports’ Bowling Tourney

FOX 21 was once again representing at this year’s Hunger Bowl Twin Ports bowling tournament.

The event raised money for Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger, Rusty Mehlberg and Ken Slama greased up their bowling shoes for the cause. News Director Steve Goodspeed cheered them on.

The tournament was held a Superior Lanes in Superior.

