Superior Softball Prepares for Upcoming Season

The Spartans hope to get their season rolling in the first week of April.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Spring sports are starting to blossom, even if the weather is keeping them indoors. That didn’t stop the Superior softball team from holding their first practice of the season.

“It definitely feels good. Coming off of basketball season, I always miss softball, that’s my sport, and then coming back, getting the rust shaken off feels really good,” says senior catcher Emma Raye.

“Yeah it’s really exciting. I’m glad that I’m back with everyone, I missed high school season a lot, coming off last year, so it’s really fun,” says senior pitcher Haley Zembo.

Last season, the Spartans made a run in the State Tournament for the first time since 1993, ultimately falling to the one seed Kaukauna in the semifinals. Now, the Spartans turn the page on this season’s chapter, but still have eyes for the State Tournament. Head Coach Mike Sather says the team has all the pieces, but they’ve got a long road ahead.

“We’re just fortunate to have talent all the way up and down the lineup. It’s not going to be easy, but I’ve said this many times before, there’s like eight really good teams in our section and out of those eight teams, any one of them could go to the State Tournament, so we just have to play the best that we can play. We have to have good pitching, defense, fielding and some timely hitting and we’ll need a few breaks just like every one of those seven teams,” says Sather.

“Of course, I mean every team’s goal at the end of the year is to get to the State Tournament and bringing back a lot of talent, I can see ourselves bringing us back to Madison,” says Raye.

The Spartans hope to get their season rolling in the first week of April.