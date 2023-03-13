UMD Women’s Basketball’s Pulls off Wild Comeback in NCAA DII Regional Final

With under 20 seconds on the clock junior Ella Gilbertson knocked down the game winning three-pointer, to give the Bulldogs the lead.

DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team made history Monday night, battling back from a double digit deficit to win it’s first NCAA DII Regional Championship.

Down by 18 coming out of halftime, the Bulldogs outscored the Lions 50-31 in the second half. With under 20 seconds on the clock junior Ella Gilbertson knocked down the game winning three-pointer, boosting UMD to a 77-76 victory. Gilbertson, along with Brooke Olson finished the night with 21 points.

Next up, UMD will await their opponent in the Elite Eight, set to take place in St. Joseph, Missouri. Tipping off March 20.