UMD’s Cailee Peterson Earns Runner-Up in NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships

DULUTH, Minn.- Over the weekend, UMD senior Cailee Peterson competed in the NCAA DII Indoor Track and Field Championships in Virginia Beach, finishing as runner-up in the women’s mile.

Peterson finished just two seconds behind the first place finisher, by a time of 4 minutes and 51 seconds.

She becomes the fourth Bulldog to reach All-American Honors for the women’s mile and the 31st in UMD Track and Field History.