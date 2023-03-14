Boy, 6, Drowns After Falling Through Ice On Lake

SMALL LAKE, Minn. – A 6-year-old drowned to death Sunday after falling through the ice on Small Lake in Aitkin County.

The sheriff’s office got the call for help around 1:30 p.m.

The boy fell through ice next to a dock and in an area normally used as an ice skating rink. The ice was covered with snow at the time.

“The boy was removed from the waist deep water by a family member, was not breathing, and CPR was started,” a news release said.

The boy was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.