Chelsea Meierotto Named as New CSS Volleyball Head Coach

Meierotto replaces Dana Moore, who retired after 26 seasons of coaching the Saints.

DULUTH, Minn.- St. Scholastica has a new head coach and it’s someone who’s familiar to the area.

Chelsea Meierotto becomes the 6th volleyball coach in program history.

She comes from Northland College in Ashland, Wisconsin where she led the LumberJills for the last four seasons.

She was also named UMAC Coach of the Year in the 2020-2021 season.

Back in Meirotto’s playing days, she suited up for UMD from 2003 to 2006 and made two final four appearances for the Bulldogs.

Meierotto replaces Dana Moore, who retired after 26 seasons of coaching the Saints.