Danny ‘Lionheart’ Huffman Reacts To Latest Pro-Fight Win

DULUTH, Minn. – Following the pro-boxing event that took place at The Garden in Canal Park last Friday, we caught up with the main event winner, Danny “Lionheart” Huffman, to see how he’s feeling after the big win.

In the fourth round Huffman took the win with a TKO victory, which improved his professional record to 8-2-1 and made a big jump in the rankings.

On Tuesday, he was at the Jungle Gym putting in community time, helping out with the youngsters who look up to him. According to Huffman, Friday’s fight went 100 percent according to plan.

“The key was just to be patient; I didn’t want to smother my shots. We knew we were going to take him out of there, it was just a matter of when and so what we did was just stuck to the game plan. I think after the third round, going into the fourth, Zach just said to me, “Hey man, he’s ready now, this is the time.” You know, just wait, and that’s exactly what I did,” Huffman explained.

After Friday’s boxing showcase, Coach Zach Walters said Huffman has proven pro-status.

“It’s come to fruition that he’s a pro. He’s fighting, he’s main-eventing, packing the Grandma’s Sports Garden, it’s amazing. So, it’s really fun to be a part of someone bring their dreams to fruition,” Walters said.

Walters said Huffman has fought five, six round fights in a row, and believes he is ready to move up to eight round fights.